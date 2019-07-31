'Lapid wants to evict 80-90 thousand Jews from their homes'

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Wednesday morning emphasized the importance of

During a visit to Efrat for the dedication of the city's new boardwalk, Netanyahu noted that the construction in Efrat, as well as the expansion of the Jerusalem-Efrat road, had faced considerable challenges due to "enormous pressure and a complex international front" and was only possible because "we worked together and wisely."

"We could not have done this without two significant things: a lot of experience, together with significant popular support in the US. Because of this, we succeeded in acting and succeeding with strength and with wisodm, even when the government was against us. Without real and significant popular support in the US, it is impossible to lead the State of Israel. It is impossible to be Prime Minister.

"If there is no ability to give accurate information and there is opposition in the US, there will be compromises and concessions. The Left's belief system says that we need to compromise and withdraw in order to be accepted in the world, just like [Blue and White leader MK] Yair Lapid wants to evict 80,000 to 90,000 people from the settlements. I don't believe in weakness, I believe in strength, and that's why I turned Israel into a power.

"In the coming elections, it's us or them. There is the Left's path, and there is our path, which has made a revolution here and built the Land of Israel. The only way to ensure the Right's path is to vote only for one large Likud. Only one large Likud will prevent a left-wing government and ensure a great future for the State of Israel."