Infant suffers chemical burns in daycare

A one-year-old infant was taken Tuesday to Jerusalem's Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital with second-degree chemical burns, Ynet reported.

He is in moderate condition.

According to Mako, when the infant's parents came to collect him from his Ramot, Jerusalem, daycare his mother noticed that he had suffered a burn and that his lips were swollen. When asked, the daycare provider said the child had spilled something on himself, and that she only noticed the injuries after he woke up from his nap.

A spokesperson for Hadassah Ein Kerem said: "A child of about one year was brought to the pediatric emergency room after suffering a chemical burn, possibly from cleaning products. The infant suffered burns on his face, chest, and stomach. He is in moderate condition and fully conscious. He will be hospitalized for treatment."

Police have opened an investigation.