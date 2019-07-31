Netanyahu: No settlers will be uprooted

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu visited the Israeli town of Efrat, promising that "no settler will be evicted."

"What you are doing here is eternal," Netanyahu told Efrat's residents during a visit to the town's new boardwalk. "From here, we see the past, present, and future. I have made a commitment that you are proving. At the end of the day, no town and no settler will be uprooted. We're done with that."

Towards the end of the event, Efrat Council Head Oded Revivi unveiled the boardwalk's new sign, which bears dedication to Netanyahu: "Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu builds and is a loyal partner of Efrat, the capital of Gush Etzion, from which Jerusalem, Israel's capital, is visible."