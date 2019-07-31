Trump envoy says Iran has 'exploited' Israel-Arab conflict - and is terrified of prospect of Middle East peace.

Jason Greenblatt, an envoy for the Trump administration, accused Tehran of ‘exploiting’ the Arab-Israeli conflict for decades, saying the Islamic republic has been “profiting” from the violence.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, the White House senior envoy said that a lasting peace between Israel and the Palestinian Authority would be Iran’s “worst nightmare”.

“The Iranian regime has exploited the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for decades – profiting from the chaos & violence to advance its malign activities & influence in the region. A successful peace agreement would be the Iranian regime's worst nightmare.”

In an op-ed piece published on Fox News’ website hours before the tweet, Greenblatt accused Iran’s government of fanning the flames of the Israeli-Arab conflict and promoting terrorism in the region, slamming “Iran’s warped vision for the Palestinian people – one that offers nothing but increased violence, devastation and despair.”

“It is clear that Iran is deeply invested in seeing this conflict continue. The Iranian regime provides $100 million annually in support to Palestinian terrorist groups, including Hamas, Palestine Islamic Jihad, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command. None of these funds to go humanitarian relief.”

Iran’s support for terrorism across the Middle East has not only encouraged attacks against Israel, but helped destabilize large swaths of the Arab world, Greenblatt continued.

“These terrorist groups have enabled numerous deadly attacks originating from Gaza, the West Bank/Judea Samaria, Syria and Lebanon – including attacks against Israelis, Egyptian security forces in the Sinai Peninsula and even American citizens.”

The Trump envoy offered the White House’s much-anticipated Middle East peace plan as an alternative to Iran’s vision of “terrorism and malevolent voyeurism”, pointing to last month’s economic workshop in Bahrain where portions of the US plan were unveiled.

“The world should be rooting for the Trump administration’s peace vision and the future generations of Israelis and Palestinians who have suffered from this decades-old conflict. The world should be united against Iran’s illicit business and terror activities.”