Hamas official calls for attacks in Judea and Samaria

A member of Hamas political bureau calls on PA to give green light to the organizations fighting to respond to "occupation crimes."

Khalil al-Hayya, a member of the Hamas political bureau and one of the leaders of the group in the Gaza Strip, on Tuesday called on the Palestinian Authority (PA) to give the Palestinian “resistance organizations” the green light to act in the “West Bank” in response to the "occupation crimes" and its actions in “occupied al-Quds”, meaning Jerusalem.

In a meeting discussing the "Zionist attacks on the city of al-Quds," al-Hayya called on the Palestinian security forces to allow the organizations freedom, and by implication to allow terrorist attacks.

"Release the hand of the popular, peaceful and armed struggle in the confrontation with the occupation, as this is the natural response to its crimes," said the Hamas leader.

In addition, al-Hayya urged the Palestinian organizations to implement national unity in order to strengthen their response to existing challenges, in particular in response to Israeli measures.