Message to Gazans: Iran is trying to take over Gaza

Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories releases video warning Gazans of Iran's hostile activities.

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), Major General Kamil Abu Rukun, on Tuesday posted on COGAT’s Arabic-language Facebook page, Almonsk, a video featuring a message to Gazans.

In the video, Abu Rukun made reference to the tightening link between Hamas and Iran, which he claims comes at the expense of Gaza residents.

The video presents statements by a senior Hamas terrorist and the head of the Center for Strategic Studies in Tehran, which reveal Hamas' main mission – a military arm meant to protect Iran.

The post, written in Arabic, states (in free translation), "Residents of Gaza, Iran is trying to take over the Gaza Strip."

"Last week Hamas senior official Salah al-Aruri said that 'Hamas is Iran's first line of defense' and yesterday, Iranian diplomat Amir Moussawi announced 'the establishment of a united military front' from Tehran to Gaza. This is the beginning - and only you will choose the end,” the post added.