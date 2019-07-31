Poll: Hazan could move votes from Likud to Unified Right

18 percent of Likud voters may vote for Unified Right if Oren Hazan is in the list, according to a poll conducted for Arutz Sheva.

Former Likud MK Oren Hazan is currently looking into a number of options regarding a return to the political arena, after running as head of the Tzomet party in the last election but failing to pass the electoral threshold.

A Dialogue Institute poll, supervised by Prof. Camille Fuchs and conducted for Arutz Sheva, examined the public's position on the possibility of Hazan being guaranteed a spot on the list of one of the parties in the upcoming elections.

The poll finds that among voters who voted for right-wing parties in the last elections (Likud, United Right, the New Right and Zehut), 28 percent believe that Hazan should be guaranteed a spot among the top ten of the Unified Right list, as opposed to 72 percent who oppose the idea.

Participants in the poll were also asked: "If Oren Hazan is to be guaranteed a spot in Unified Right, to what extent will this increase the chances of you voting for this party?" 16 percent responded "to a great extent" or "to a very great extent", 14 percent responded "to a moderate extent" and 60 percent responded "slightly" or "not at all."

However, among Likud voters, 18 percent responded "to a great extent," or "to a very great extent." 13 percent responded "to a moderate extent" and 59 percent responded "slightly" or "not at all. "

Poll participants were also asked about the possibility of Hazan being integrated into the Otzma Yehudit party. 10 percent said that if he is guaranteed a sport in the party, it would increase the likelihood of them voting for Otzma Yehudit "to a great extent" or "to a very great extent." 30 percent responded that this would actually reduce the chances of them voting for the party to a large or very large extent. 60 percent of those surveyed were indifferent to Hazan being guaranteed a spot on the Otzma Yehudit list.

Regarding the Zehut party, the figures are quite similar. 8 percent said that if Hazan is guaranteed a spot in Zehut, this will increase the likelihood that they will vote for the party "to a great extent" or "to a very great extent." 32 percent responded that this would actually reduce the chances of them voting for the party to a large or very large extent. 60 percent of those surveyed were indifferent to Hazan being guaranteed a spot on the Zehut list.

The poll was conducted for Arutz Sheva among a representative sample of right-wing voters in the last election. Actual number of respondents: 308. Sampling error margin: 5.5%. Data collection method: Internet polling.