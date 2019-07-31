Truth, lies, and video tape

Ezri Tubi works hard to sharing the truth about Jewish life in Judea, Samaria, and throughout Israel.

Josh Hasten interviews Ezri Tubi, founder of "Boomerang fighting for Israel", an online video platform sharing the truth about Jewish life in Judea, Samaria, and throughout Israel.

Tubi’s videos have gone viral, reaching millions to dispel the misinformation often found in mainstream outlets.

His latest video series, called "Boomerang Gives", shares the amazing stories of the holy work being carried out by non-profit organizations in Judea and Samaria, and gives the viewer a means to get involved.