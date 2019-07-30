'Don't close the door on a large union'

The United Right list published a call on Tuesday evening to Otzma Yehudit to join the list and sign an agreement by Tuesday night.

"In the last few hours, we have been discussing additional right-wing mergers around the clock. We proved yesterday that the benefit of the [right-wing] camp is greater than the personal benefit of each person and each party. Now, our right-wing partners must demonstrate a similar desire," the United Right said.

"We call to our friends in Otzma Yehudit: Come with us. Don't close the door on a large right-wing union. This is a favorable time for a large union. We ask that you join us tonight."

According to the United Right joint run agreement signed on Monday afternoon, in the event that an Otzma Yehudi representative is added to the list, he will be placed in the eighth spot on the list.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported that three of the four leaders on the list, Shaked, Peretz and Smotrich, are prepared to make an "enhanced" offer to Otzma Yehudit and place the party's representative in fifth place, but Naftali Bennett opposes such a move.

Otzma Yehudit responded, "It seems that the members of the unified right who are talking about 'how important concessions are' are willing to sacrifice the land of Israel for the sake of their political positions, and again want to use us and then throw us away."

"They are ignoring the public's votes, including their voters, who call to grant Otzma Yehudit respectable representation on the list, and are offering unrealistic and delusional proposals. That is not how someone acts if a right-wing government is important to them. Out of responsibility for the right-wing voters, Otzma Yehudit and Noam are running together."