Agudat Yisrael finalized Knesset list

Party that makes up half of United Torah Judaism to run with same list asd last time, says will only support Netanyahu for PM.

The leadership of the Agudat Yisrael party, one of the two factions that make up United Torah Judaism, approved Tuesday the list of party representatives in the elections for the 22nd Knesset.

The list will remain as it is today, with no changes. Deputy Minister of Health Yaakov Litzman will be first on the list, followed by Deputy Minister of Education Meir Perush, and then Knesset members Yisrael Eichler and Yaakov Tesler.

During the meeting, Deputy Minister Litzman said that the party will support Netanyahu as prime minister. "We will go with Bibi alone. Lapid is out of the question for any coalition."

Litzman also referred to possible support from former Shas chairman Eli Yishai and other groups such as the Noam party, and made it clear that other factors would not be included in the UTJ list. However, he said that other models of cooperation were possible. "We can run with Yishai's [support] the way we did before."

MK Eichler said at the meeting, "I am still appalled by the strange order we received to require a mix of men and women at events and that modest clothing should not be requested. It's a religious war we didn't know we were in."

Eichler also attacked the High Court's intervention in the hearing of the mayor of Tiberias, "the verdict on Ron Kobi, who commands the Interior Minister to do his job, also proves that everything is kosher to beat us.Every Jew now knows that our only weapon is in the ballot box. Only that which will explain the world to our full power. Our activity in information within the ultra-Orthodox public must begin early. Lieberman has shown that he means what he says. He betrayed his ultra-Orthodox friends as well as Russian immigrants. "