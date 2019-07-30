Barak calls on all left-wing parties to unite

Former PM Ehud Barak issues 'last call' for Labor, Blue and White to merge with his party ahead of September elections.

Former Prime Minister and Democratic Union candidate Ehud Barak is not content with uniting his "Democratic Israel" party with Meretz and Shafir Shafir and called on the leaders of the Labor and Blue and White parties to join together with him to run together in a united left-wing party.

"There are only two days left. The union between us is needed and more possible than ever before. Gantz and Lapid, Amir and Orly, Tzipi Livni, this is the last call," Barak said in a video he posted on Twitter Monday.

Warning against missing this "historic opportunity," Barak said. "On September 18, when we get up in the morning and see who we got, you won't be able to wash your hands of this if we missed our chance."

"Only a big union will guarantee victory, that and nothing else. This is the last call. We are the Democratic Union, ready for any challenge and to add anyone to our union. It's time to join us," Barak concluded,