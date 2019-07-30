Growing weed - in a daycare

Marijuana plants, bag of cannabis, found in daycare in central Israel.

On Monday, police officers in the midst of a focused anti-drug operation arrived at a daycare center in the central city of Hod Hasharon, Mako reported.

A search of the daycare, located on Hatalmid Street, revealed marijuana plants in the center's yard.

Initial investigations show that the daycare serves children aged 3 months to one year, and that the owner was growing 1.5 kilograms (3.3 lbs) of cannabis in the yard.

The search also revealed a bag containing cannabis in one of the center's metal closets, near the exit.

According to Mako, the 54-year-old suspect, a resident of Hod Hasharon, was arrested and taken for police interrogation. At the end of the interrogation, he was released under limiting conditions, including a five-day house arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.