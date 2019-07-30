These are Israel's most popular baby names

A full 1,447 baby boys were named David in 2018, making the name Israel's most popular Jewish boys' name for that year. The runner-up, Ariel, came in with just over 100 less at 1,323.

In total, a full 2% of Jewish boys born in 2018 received the top two names.

The name "Tamar" retained its popularity for the third year in a row, with 1,289 girls receiving the name. Meanwhile, the name Noa dropped to fourth most popular, and Maya rose to second place.

The most popular boys' name overall, as well as the most popular boys' name among Muslims, was Mohammed. However, its popularity continues to drop, as less boys receive the name. The most popular Muslim girls' name is Miriam, with 523 girls receiving the name.

The names Ayala, Avigayil, Arbel, Ofir, Carmel, Shai-Li, Aviv, Omer, Gefen, Libi, Hillel, Halleli, Miel, Ariel, Anael, Anah-el, Emmanuel,, and Tohar have been rising in popularity since the year 2000, as have the names Aryeh, Maylee, Mila, Emily, Romi, Liv, Lani, Alma, Emma, Eve, Gaya, and Anne.

In recent years, the names Aya, Hila, Yasmin, Liel, Liam, Lihi, Lihee, Linoi, Liad, Liron, Nofar, Eden, Reut, Shira, Shelly, and Shani have become less popular.

The name Maya is especially popular in Kiryat Ono and Kiryat Motzkin, and was given to 6% of the girls born in each of those cities. It is also especially popular in Be'er Sheva, Givatayim, Hod Hasharon, Haifa, Kfar Saba, Modi'in, Nahariya, Netanya, Petah Tikva, Rosh Ha'ayin, Rishon Lezion, Ramat Gan, Ramat Hasharon, Ra'anana, and Tel Aviv-Yafo.