'The Right is leading us to a repeat of last election'

MK Yoav Kish (Likud) on Tuesday criticized the agreement between the United Right and New Right parties, expressing concern that the upcoming elections will turn out similar to April's vote.

In an interview with 103 FM Radio, Kish said: "I see a process of irresponsibility on the right, while on the left, they are joining together. [Democratic Israel Chairman Ehud] Barak joined Meretz with great joy and a big hug, but with us, on the right, it's as if we haven't learned the lesson."

"We're all 'happy' with the big merger but the merger is just a return to what was before [New Right leaders Ayelet] Shaked and [Naftali] Bennett betrayed the Jewish Home, and now they've come back and the Home agreed to place Shaked at the top of the list instead of Bennett. That's the only difference."

Kish also explained what he wants to see: "The merger is good on one condition: that it bring about a complete unity, so that we see [Otzma Yehudit Chairman Itamar] Ben Gvir and [Zehut Chairman Moshe] Feiglin in the list as well. The one responsible for that issue is Shaked. I want to see if she's really able to bring about a change. In the last round, it was because of her and Bennett that the right lost. I'm very worried that because of her, we'll lose this round as well."

When asked why the Likud party is unwilling to reserve a spot for Ben Gvir, Kish said: "First of all, we did something very significant, and we brought four Kulanu MKs into the Likud. That was a natural merger and Ben Gvir is a natural merger for the Unified Right. Just a moment ago he was running with the United Right. He's there. He's not appropriate for the Likud."

Kish also rejected the option of bringing Feiglin into the Likud: "If we hadn't had experience with Feiglin in the Likud and seen that he's not appropriate for us and that it all exploded, then maybe we would have what to talk about. It's like telling me to 'bring [Yisrael Beytenu Chairman Avigdor] Liberman into the Likud.' Liberman also tried running with the Likud, and we saw what happened. Neither Liberman nor Feiglin is appropriate for the Likud."

Regarding the illegal European-funded Muslim construction in Area C, Kish said: "They have enough space in Area A to build properly. Any other takeover is a mistake."