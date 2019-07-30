Florida: Young Israel receives suspicious package

Package brought to Young Israel of Bal Harbour contains anti-Semitic rhetoric, threatening photo. Mayor: We'll stand strong, united, proud.

Young Israel in Bal Harbour, Florida, on Monday received a suspicious package with anti-Semitic rhetoric, COLlive reported.

The package, delivered by USPS, contained a DVD, a photo of someone pointing a gun, and pages of anti-Semitic writing, sources told COLlive.

Bal Harbour Mayor Gabriel Groisman tweeted: "It must be known that the Jewish community will NOT cower in fear. We stand strong, united, and proud."

National Council of Young Israel President Farley Weiss told WPLG Local10: "When is the third attack on a synagogue or a Jewish house of worship in the last year when nothing like this happened in years before this, this is a very alarming thing."

Police are investigating the incident.

On Monday, a 69-year-old Jewish man was shot at least six times in the leg while standing outside the Young Israel of North Miami Beach. The shooter is still at large, and police warn that he is "armed and dangerous," WPLG Local 10 noted.