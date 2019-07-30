'Iran building military front against Israel'

Iranian diplomat says Iran is working to establish a military front against Israel along with Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.

Iranian diplomat Amir Al-Moussawi reports of a plan to create an "axis of resistance" against Israel that will include a united military front comprised of Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, which would work together in any future military confrontation.

In an interview with the Felesteen al-Yawm website, which is affiliated with the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, al-Moussawi estimated that a recent visit to Tehran by a senior Hamas delegation was linked to the creation of the new front, and was aimed at coordinating positions on the economic and security levels as well as assisting “Palestinian refugees” in Lebanon.

Al-Moussawi said the talks with Hamas in were successful, and that Hamas conveyed a message to Iran's leader from Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh about his organization's preparedness for any confrontation with Israel in a scenario of war between Iran and Israel and the US.

Al-Moussawi also said that Iran intends to work to bring Hamas back to Syria and intends to discuss the matter with the Syrian leadership. During the civil war in Syria, Hamas relocated its leadership office to Turkey after it refused to support Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, a close ally of Iran's, in the uprising against him.

Speaking about alleged Israeli air strikes in Syria, al-Moussawi said that the new axis of action has plans for a response, but he does not want to expose them to the "enemy" at this point. He also estimated that Syria would respond if Israel attacked its territory again.