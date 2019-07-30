An Israeli journalist in the heart of Syria

A few months ago Efrat Lichter flew into the center of Syria. She came back with a story would’ve been hard to believe.

Civil war. Child soldiers. Underground torture chambers and an army of women rebels. This probably sounds like the stuff of a dystopian sci-fi film to you. But the tragic truth is that this a reality, today.

Northern Syria. 2014. The lives of the citizens of the are already pretty dark. But their lives are about to become a hell on earth. The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, ISIS, manages to overrun the Assad loyalists and maintain a stronghold in the are.

Into this hellhole steps Efrat Lachter. Efrat is an investigative journalist for Ulpan Shishi, Israeli’s prime time weekly news show on Friday evenings.

