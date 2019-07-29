Will Putin visit Israel before the elections?

PMO seeks to inaugurate Jerusalem memorial to those who fell in siege of Leningrad in September so Russian President will visit then.

Efforts are under way in the Prime Minister's Office to bring Russian President Vladimir Putin to Jerusalem in September, as part of an attempt to coordinate significant political visits to Netanyahu before the elections.

Last February, Netanyahu met with Putin in Moscow, and during the filmed meeting he told him that he would inaugurate in Jerusalem a memorial to those killed in the siege of Leningrad in World War II.

The two agreed that Putin would attend the inauguration ceremony for the monument. The process of approving the monument was completed by the Jerusalem Municipality. The municipality's names committee confirmed the name of the monument, which will be erected in the Sacher Park in Jerusalem, at a cost of NIS 1.2 million.

The aim is to hold the inauguration ceremony of this monument, which is very important to Putin and the Russians, this coming September.

The Prime Minister's Office has reportedly pressured the Jerusalem municipality to speed up the technical proceedings to allow the inauguration to take place in September.