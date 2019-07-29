Smotrich: 'There were arguments; we did the right thing'

National Union Chairman Minister Betzalel Smotrich spoke with Arutz Sheva after signing the joint running agreement between the Right Parties Union and the New Right.

"The feeling is good, there's a lot of satisfaction; we worked hard and there were days and weeks of ups and downs, there were shouts and outbursts, but I think we did the right thing," Smotrich said.

He added that as part of the negotiations, all were required to make concessions. "I want to thank all the partners that everyone gave up and no one came out with all his demands; everyone understood that this connection and the ability to maximize the power on the Right of the Likud and prevent the loss of votes is the most important thing. We have tremendous responsibility on our shoulders; responsibility for the future of the State of Israel and responsibility for the continuation of the Right-leaning government."

Smotrich explained the values the list seeks to promote. "This Right is the Jewish identity of the State of Israel, Right is settlement, Right is security, Right is governance and democracy against tyranny. All these important values ​​are at stake in the super-critical elections we face."

He says the union with the New Right is not the last connection to be made on the Right. "The connection we made now saved four seats to the Right, and that's not the end of the story. We're going to connect with Otzma Yehudit, and I say to them unequivocally: Make a brave decision that you want to enter and be a part of it. It will also require compromises from you, just as I compromised. The National Union closes every third place, so Otzma will also have to give up, but they'll certainly have a Knesset Member in the Knesset.

"I say to their voters: You're at a crossroads; you have to decide whether you want to continue fighting and shouting, and then one week you'll shout at Rabbi Rafi and he'll be your victim and the next week you'll attack me, and a week later you'll attack Ayelet Shaked. Decide whether you want to fight, attack, and insult, or if you want to get in and be a part," Smotrich added.

He concluded, "I think that for those who vote for Otzma, representation in the Knesset is coming, so that every large group will have a mouthpiece and a voice that will speak for them in the Knesset. I want them with a definite place in the next Knesset."

In the agreement between the parties, there is a clause stating that integrating Otzma Yehudit will be based on saved places in the Likud. Smotrich explains: "We take responsibility and make concessions, but the Likud, which is the ruling party and also the person headed by Prime Minister Netanyahu, can and should get with us on this stretcher," Smotrich said.

"We cannot bear all responsibility. We want to avoid losing votes and to maximize achievement. I think the Likud must take Zehut under its wing. Moshe Feiglin was born and raised in the Likud and there's no reason in the world that Netanyahu shouldn't take Feiglin and prevent a half-seat or a seat from being thrown out. We took this step and everyone made big concessions. I'm convinced that in the end no one will lose because when we go together, everyone gets more."