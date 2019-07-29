Baby nearly drowns in private Netivot swimming pool

A baby of about a year-and-a-half nearly drowned this afternoon in a Netivot home swimming pool.

A MDA team called to the scene carried out resuscitation operations and evacuated him to Soroka Hospital in critical condition and artificial respiration.

Senior MDA Paramedic Adir Bitan, who responded to the incident, said, "When we arrived at the place, we saw a baby of about a year-and-a-half who had been submerged in a home pool. He was without pulse or breathing, and immediately we began giving him medical treatment and performing advanced resuscitation operations, including heart massage, respiration, and medication.

"After a long, nerve-racking moment, his pulse returned, we sedated him and evacuated him in an intensive care unit to the hospital, in critical and unstable condition," Bitan added.