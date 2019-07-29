Negotiations for united right-wing list continue

Senior officials express optimism over union between United Right, New Right as negotiations last hours on Monday.

The negotiating teams between the Jewish Home, National Union, and the New Right parties have been gathering for several hours in an attempt to reach a breakthrough in anticipation of the signing of an agreement to compete on a joint list in the elections.

A senior official involved in the negotiations expressed optimism on Monday about the chances of reaching a breakthrough in the talks today.

Last night the heads of the parties held a negotiating meeting on the formation of a united list that will be run as a technical block in the upcoming elections in September..

At the end of the meeting, it was reported that the meeting had been good and progress had been made, but final agreement had not yet been reached and that the negotiating teams would continue negotiations.

A source in the United Right, however, this morning slammed the way the negotiations were conducted by the leaders of the New Right party after the long negotiations held last night.

According to the same source, "Shaked and Bennett claim that Shaked should lead because she would bring 12 seats, but in negotiations it turns out that Bennett does not believe the list will receive more than eight seats."

The source noted that "Rabbi Peretz made a significant concession yesterday when he relinquished the leadership of the list to Ayelet Shaked, and now Shaked has to behave like No. 1."

"It is not clear why Shaked opposes the granting of proper representation on the list of religious Zionist women, such as Orit Struck, whose public work is known and well known," the source added.

"Shaked needs to prove leadership, to show that compromise is something that both sides are doing and not just one side, and place its No. 2 in its place," the source said.