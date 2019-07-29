Rivlin: 'Hundreds of years of history became a mass grave'

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Monday welcomed President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović of Croatia at the beginning of her state visit to Israel.

The President of Croatia was received at an official ceremony during which the two countries' anthems were played, the presidents reviewed an IDF honor guard and made joint statements, after which they held a working meeting to discuss strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

President Rivlin thanked President Grabar-Kitarović for her the warm hospitality when he visited Croatia last year, noting that the fact that they are meeting for the third time reflects the warm friendship and the developing relationship between the two countries.

"Croatia is a strong and supportive ally of Israel in the EU, the UN and in additional multilateral forums. The discrimination against Israel in the UN has been going on for decades, but we must never accept it as normal. This discrimination must end," Rivlin said, thanking his counterpart for standing with Israel in various international forums.

Ahead of Croatia taking up the European Union presidency in early 2020, when Croatia will play an even more influential role in regional affairs and global security, President Rivlin said "I urge the European Union to ensure that Iran does not obtain nuclear weapons, and I urge the European Union does not transfer weapons and missiles to terror organizations and undermine regional stability."

"Iran is a danger to the entire world, not just for Israel. We all face the same threats and must work together to confront them."

Referring to the cancellation of a deal between Israel and Croatia for the sale of F-16 aircraft, he noted: "Last year, we tried to work together on an important and complicated deal. It did not work, unfortunately, but your visit here gives me hope that we will find new ways to work together. I believe that we should turn our friendship into a strategic partnership."

Rivlin also noted the wide range of issues on which the two countries cooperate and added that there is great potential for extending them further. He also thanked his counterpart for the Croatia’s assistance in the recent wave of wildfires in Israel.

President Grabar-Kitarović noted the warm relations between the two countries and that she was happy to visit Israel again. She referred to Croatia's support for Israel in international institutions, emphasizing: "Croatia has supported Israel and will continue to do so in the future."

"We are proud that Dubrovnik has the second oldest synagogue in Europe and we are working to preserve it. We are proud of the holocaust education in our country and proud that since 2015 over 350 of our teachers have received training on Holocaust remembrance in cooperation with Yad Vashem. I was honored to visit the Jasenovac camp together with you last year. In the words we said, we honored the memory of those who perished, the survivors and their families."

The President then noted the potential for economic cooperation between the two countries and that Croatia could be a major gateway for Israeli trade to Central Europe. Regarding the security cooperation, President Grabar-Kitarović said, "Over the last two years, we have made progress on cooperation in the field of security. Unfortunately, in light of several events, the F-16 deal was canceled between us and I regret that. In my opinion it was a good opportunity for Croatia and a good basis for further cooperation between us, but this will not change our intention to further strengthen our relations and our cooperation."

"Next year, we will hold the EU Presidency for the first time and we will work to bring balance to relations with Israel and to allow Israel’s voice to be heard in its institutions," noted Grabar-Kitarović.

She also said she would be honored to participate in the event marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau that will be held in Jerusalem in January 2020.

"Hundreds of years of history became a mass grave," Rivlin said. "Working together on remembrance and education is the best way to build a better, safer future for us all free of racism and hatred in all its forms. Your visit here gives me hope that we will find new ways to work together. I believe that we should turn our friendship into a strategic partnership."