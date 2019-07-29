265,000 shekels raised in just a few hours for slain father of 3

Ofir Hasdai was murdered in front of his wife and daughters. PM Netanyahu: We will not tolerate these horrific incidents.

Ofir Hasdai, a 40-year-old Israeli, was brutally murdered on Sunday in a parking dispute, in front of his wife and daughters.

Dikla, Ofir's wife, suffers from muscular dystrophy, as does his nine-month-old baby girl. In addition, one of his 9.5-year-old twin daughters is paralyzed and in a wheelchair.

Ofir was the family's breadwinner, spending the days with his daughters and the nights working as a security guard. Now, the family has been left without an income.

As a result, family and friends turned to Jgive, setting up a fundraising campaign to help Dikla and her daughters get through this difficult time. The family is aware of the campaign and has approved it.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu called on the public to show support for the family, posting on Facebook that "we cannot make peace with these kinds of horrific incidents. There is no place for violence among us - and we will not tolerate it."

Click here to help Ofir's family. Everyone donating via Jgive will immediately receive a tax-recognized receipt (Section 46) to their email.