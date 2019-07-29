Lapid: Our children's blood is not worth less

Blue and White leader accompanies new draftee to induction office, praises willingness to fulfill obligation. 'We must pass the draft law.'

Blue and White leader MK Yair Lapid on Monday accompanied Shiraz, a new draftee, to the induction office together with Blue and White activists.

Before entering the building, Lapid said: "Shiraz came to enlist today because that is her duty."

"The State of Israel told her that she should enlist, and she fulfilled her duty and is enlisting in as a combat soldier in the Bardalas battalion. Because that's what the State of Israel asks of its sons and daughters.

"That's what every young man and woman should do - enlist in the IDF or in civilian service, and fulfill their obligation.

"Everyone has the same rights and everyone has the same duties. Our children's blood is not worth less. We must pass the Draft Law as it is and expand the model of service."