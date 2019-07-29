Smotrich: Unite with us - or stay home

MK Bezalel Smotrich, leader of the United Right's National Union faction, on Monday called for a large right-wing union, emphasizing that to achieve it, compromises will need to be made to achieve it.

He emphasized that anyone unwilling to join a union "sit at home without endangering the future of the State of Israel because of his personal issues."

In an interview with 103 FM Radio, Smotrich said: "The union will happen. It has to happen because it is irresponsible not to do it. What's on the table in these elections is truly significant to everything connected to us - the settlements, security, education, the State of Israel's Jewish character."

"We cannot in any way waste votes on the right, so that we will not wake up the morning after the elections with a left-wing government. A left-wing government in my view is a very bad thing."

Regarding his colleague Rabbi Rafi Peretz's decision not to insist on leading the technical bloc, Smotrich said: "That's a significant compromise. For me it was easier, I said already a month ago that I would give up my place and my position for this merger, and I'm happy that Rabbi Rafi took that step, which wasn't easy."

"I think that now we can expect [New Right leaders Naftali] Bennett and [Ayelet] Shaked to take their step as well. They are insisting on the same thing for two weeks already and are unwilling to budget a millimeter. I think that they as well need to take the responsible step, in order to allow us to discuss the order of the list as well."

Smotrich does not believe that the New Right will have an issue committing to recommending Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for premiership, but he emphasized that it does not contradict the fact that there will be a right-wing government.

"That was our request and it was accepted with understanding," he said. "In the end, our central goal is to create a right-wing government with 61 Knesset members without [Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor] Liberman, the day after the elections. We're not looking for adventures, the only candidate under consideration right now and who can accomplish this is Binyamin Netanyahu."

"We want to create a right-wing government. For that we need to unite and for that we're compromising. For that we'll recommend Netanyahu, and for that we'll stand up and insist Netanyahu - and come to agreements before we recommend him - use the President's request to create a right-wing government.

"If we don't have 61 MKs, we'll sit with Netanyahu and discuss ahead of time what kind of government we'll create. Netanyahu is our candidate, he's the one we'll recommend, and we will sit with him to discuss ahead of time what the government will look like."

He also criticized Zehut Chairman Moshe Feiglin's decision to run alone: "The fact that Feiglin is running shows irresponsibility towards the right. I hope his voters understand that. Einstein said that 'the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.'"

"I'm telling it to them and I'll tell it to Otzma [Yehudit]: Come join us, and if you don't, then don't you dare act irresponsibly just in order to 'show us' and to waste votes. I told them: These elections are super-critical, we absolutely cannot take any chances. Anyone who wants to come and take part at the price of compromising is welcome. Anyone who doesn't want can sit at home without endangering the State of Israel's future because of his personal issues, which I don't think the public will forgive him for."