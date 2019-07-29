Jewish Agency: Signs point to anti-Semitism in Miami shooting

Jewish Agency chief says shooting outside of Miami Beach area synagogue has the hallmarks of anti-Semitic attack.

The shooting outside of a synagogue near North Miami Beach Sunday evening appears to have been an anti-Semitic attack targeting the Jewish house of worship, the Jewish Agency said Monday morning.

While police have yet to state a motive for the shooting which left one man wounded, Jewish Agency chairman Isaac Herzog said that from all the information currently available, it does appear to be anti-Semitic in nature, singling out the synagogue.

Addressing students at Jewish schools in Johannesburg, South Africa, where he is currently visiting, Herzog said that Jewish Agency representatives are in close contact with representatives of the community in Miami following the shooting, adding that he personally believes this is an anti-Semitic attack.

"Representatives of the Jewish Agency are in close contact with representatives of the community in Miami," said Herzog. "Personally, I'm convinced that this was an anti-Semitic incident."

The shooting occurred Sunday evening outside of the Young Israel of Greater Miami synagogue near North Miami Beach, when a gunman drove up near the synagogue and opened fire, wounding a 69-year-old man.

According to WPLG Local 10, the gunman circled the property in a black Chevy Impala, then stopped the car, exited the vehicle, and began shooting. The shooter remains at large.

The victim was shot at least six times in the leg, and was taken to Aventura Medical Center, and is in stable condition, according to Miami-Dade police.

The motive behind the shooting is not yet clear, but Miami-Dade Police Department detectives are investigating the shooting as a possible hate crime, reported WPLG Local 10.