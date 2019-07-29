'Time to put an end to anti-Semitic terror attacks in the US'

As police probe whether shooting outside of Florida synagogue was targeting worshippers, WZO calls for 'end to terrorism' against US Jews.

Yaakov Hagoel, Vice Chairman of the World Zionist Organization, called on American law enforcement officials to make a concerted effort to end what he dubbed a “wave of anti-Semitic terrorist attacks” in the US, following a shooting near the entrance of a synagogue in Florida.

"First of all, I wish complete recovery for the wounded,” said Hagoel I call upon the US authorities to put an end to the wave of anti-Semitic terrorist attacks that are being perpetrated against Jews in the United States. It’s time for Jews to be able to live their lives like any other citizen."

The shooting occurred Sunday evening outside of the Young Israel of Greater Miami synagogue near North Miami Beach, when a gunman drove up near the synagogue and opened fire, wounding a 69-year-old man.

According to WPLG Local 10, the gunman circled the property in a black Chevy Impala, then stopped the car, exited the vehicle, and began shooting. The shooter remains at large.

The victim was shot at least six times in the leg, and was taken to Aventura Medical Center, and is in stable condition, according to Miami-Dade police.

The motive behind the shooting is not yet clear, but Miami-Dade Police Department detectives are investigating the shooting as a possible hate crime, reported WPLG Local 10.

Other reports indicate, however, that the shooting may not have aimed at the synagogue or the victim.