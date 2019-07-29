At least three dead in shooting in California

Three dead, several wounded in shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. Motive unknown.

At least one person was killed and several others wounded in a shooting Sunday at a major food festival in California.

Footage on NBC showed people running as shots rang out at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, located 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of San Jose.

Earlier reports said at least 11 people were wounded in the shooting.

KPIX reported that Santa Clara County Medical Center said they have admitted two patients hurt in the incident and are expecting two more.

The Gilroy Police Department said on Twitter at 7:22 p.m. that the scene was still active.

The motive for the shooting and the exact conditions of the victims are unknown.

US President Donald Trump responded to the shooting and tweeted, “Law Enforcement is at the scene of shootings in Gilroy, California. Reports are that shooter has not yet been apprehended. Be careful and safe!”

The festival is a nationally known three-day event drawing thousands of garlic lovers. Sunday was the final day.