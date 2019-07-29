Man shot outside synagogue in Florida

Orthodox man shot while waiting for afternoon prayers outside synagogue near North Miami Beach. Police investigating possible hate crime.

A Jewish Orthodox man was shot on Sunday evening outside a synagogue near North Miami Beach, WPLG Local 10 reported.

The man was outside the Young Israel of North Miami Beach in unincorporated Miami-Dade County. Witnesses told police officers the shooter was in a moving dark car.

The 69-year-old man was shot at least six times in the leg, was taken to Aventura Medical Center, and is in stable condition, according to Miami-Dade police.

A volunteer of Hatzolah, a non-profit emergency medical service organization that services Jewish communities around the world, was at the synagogue and was able to help the victim, according to the report.

The motive behind the shooting is not yet clear, but Miami-Dade Police Department detectives are investigating the shooting as a possible hate crime, reported WPLG Local 10.

The victim was reportedly waiting for Mincha, the afternoon prayer service, when the incident occurred.