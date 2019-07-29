Second CNN contributor apologizes for anti-Semitic tweets

Kareem Farid, who appeared as a guest commentator on CNN Arabic web videos, apologizes for tweeting in support of Hitler.

A second CNN contributor has apologized for tweets offensive to the Jewish community.

Kareem Farid, an unpaid presenter for a web video series on CNN Arabic, had come under fire for Arabic tweets from 2011 where he tweeted “I love you Hitler, and praised the Nazi leader for “his determination to reach his goal.”

He later apologized for the offensive tweets, saying in a statement quoted by JTA, “I was horrified to re-read some of my old tweets from 2011 during the emotional Arab spring events in Cairo. I have never been a supporter of Hitler or any of his believes and actions and these translated tweets are not a reflection of who I am and what I believe in.”

Farid said that he “deeply” apologized and added that he had learned from his mistake.

The discovery of Farid's comments came just one day after the resignation of one of CNN’s photo editors, who was also caught making a series of harsh statements against Jews.

The editor, Mohammed Elshamy, wrote in one tweet dated 2011, “More than 4 jewish pigs killed in Jerusalem today by the Palestinian bomb explode,” in reference to a terrorist bombing at a bus stop near the Jerusalem central bus station which actually killed four rather than two and wounded 39.

Another tweet said, "Israel is the main enemy for the people of Egypt and shall always remain despite rulers who lick Jewish legs."

Elshamy also apologized for his tweets, saying, “I want to unequivocally express my apology to everyone, especially those in the Jewish community, who were offended by the tweets. I also want to apologize to my family, friends, and mentors who I am ashamed to have let down in this way.”

“These views, which I posted when I was 16, are ones I no longer hold and have not held for many years. Nor do they represent the values I carry in my professional career, which began at a very young age and, through which, I have witnessed first-hand wars, massacres and conflicts - in short, the awful cost of hate, especially when directed at marginalized people,” he clarified.