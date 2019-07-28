Did Likud try to use new right-wing party to block merger?

The Likud appealed to the haredi-nationalist party Noam to cooperate against a right-wing union to prevent a joint run of the Union of the Right-Wing Parties and the New Right, according to a Channel 13 News report on Sunday.

Noam has rejected the proposal and said that "as part of the preparations for the closure of the lists, the party is negotiating with most of the parties and heads of parties in the right-wing bloc and will not give details to the media. Noam will voice the opinion in the next Knesset of most Israeli citizens who want a normal Israel."

The Likud responded, "We didn't appeal to Noam and we didn't send messages to its members. The Likud's efforts are now focused on one goal - one huge Likud which will win the elections."