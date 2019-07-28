Iranian army takes aim at Trump and Netanyahu

Iranian soldiers use effigies of President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu for target practice.

The Iranian army has been shooting President Donald Trump and Israeli Premier Binyamin Netanyahu in effigy; using images of the two leaders for target practice.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu pushed images, apparently first released by Iran’s state media outlet Tasnim, on his Instagram account Saturday night, showing bullet-riddled targets with his picture and that of President Trump.

Tasnim’s website featured the photographs, writing that the shooting exercise in question which used the Trump and Netanyahu effigies was meant to “assess the readiness and skills of the participants in shooting and in a number of other battlefield situations.”