Watch: Driver rescued after car elevator collapses in Jerusalem

Firefighters and rescue teams rushed to Mea Shea'arim following reports of a collapsed car parking elevator. The driver was not hurt.

Four firefighters, rescue teams and paramedics were called to the Mea Shearim neighborhood in Jerusalem following a report of a car that was crushed in a car elevator that collapsed in a parking lot.

The rescue teams communicated with the driver who was trapped inside the vehicle and after ensuring that he was not injured, they extricated him from the vehicle by using hydraulic tools and cutting the vehicle apart with special tools.

MDA teams were called to examine the driver after he was rescued and clarified that he was not injured.

"When we reached the entrance to the parking lot, we saw the back of the car outside under the elevator. We talked to the man who was trapped in the driver's seat. He was fully conscious and explained that he was not injured but he could not get out of the car," Magen David Adom emergency medic Moshe Chemed said.

"The firefighters who arrived at the scene rescued him from the vehicle using hydraulic tools and cutting the vehicle, and he left the parking lot on his own and after a medical examination at the site. He did not require transport to the hospital."