'Execution was perfect – all precise hits'

Netanyahu addresses experiments on the Arrow 3 missile defense system in Alaska. 'Successful beyond any imagination.'

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Binyamin Netanyahu at cabinet meeting, June 2nd 2019
Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Sunday delivered remarks at the start of the cabinet meeting regarding the successful tests of the Arrow 3 missile defense system in Alaska.

"In recent weeks we have carried out three pioneering secret experiments of the Arrow 3 missile. These experiments were held in the US, in Alaska, in full cooperation with our great ally the US.

They were successful beyond any imagination. The Arrow 3 – with complete success – intercepted ballistic missiles beyond the atmosphere at unprecedented altitudes and speeds. The execution was perfect – all precise hits.

Today Israel has the ability to act against ballistic missiles that could be launched against us from Iran or anywhere else. This is a great achievement for the security of Israel.

"All of our enemies should know that we will overcome them in both defense and offense."

