Netanyahu addresses experiments on the Arrow 3 missile defense system in Alaska. 'Successful beyond any imagination.'

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Sunday delivered remarks at the start of the cabinet meeting regarding the successful tests of the Arrow 3 missile defense system in Alaska.

"In recent weeks we have carried out three pioneering secret experiments of the Arrow 3 missile. These experiments were held in the US, in Alaska, in full cooperation with our great ally the US.

They were successful beyond any imagination. The Arrow 3 – with complete success – intercepted ballistic missiles beyond the atmosphere at unprecedented altitudes and speeds. The execution was perfect – all precise hits.

Today Israel has the ability to act against ballistic missiles that could be launched against us from Iran or anywhere else. This is a great achievement for the security of Israel.

"All of our enemies should know that we will overcome them in both defense and offense."