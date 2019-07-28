Rabbi Peretz: Total focus on uniting the right

Jewish Home leader says he can meet with New Right leaders all day once weekly Cabinet meeting is over.

Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz said that the weekly Cabinet meeting is the only reason he did not meet with New Right leaders Ayelet Shaked and Naftali Bennett Sunday morning.

"On the subject of the unions and the connections: After the cabinet meeting, my entire time is set aside to deal with this, the right-wing government and the character of religious Zionism," Rabbi Peretz said.

This morning it was reported that Rabbi Peretz once again rejected the meeting that was planned for him today with former Minister Naftali Bennett of the New Right party.

The New Right criticized Rabbi Peretz for cancelling the meeting. "This is not a way to conduct negotiations."

"It was agreed that deal had to be closed today in order to focus on other unions, and the feeling is that they do not want unity on the other side," they claimed.

The Education Minister's office responded: "Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz is taking part today in the cabinet meeting. The meeting with former ministers Bennett and Shaked was scheduled for 7:30 PM tonight. The rest is just spin."