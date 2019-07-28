All Israelis held over Cyprus 'gang rape' claims to be released

Lawyer for 7 Israeli teens held on accusations of gang rape in Cyprus says all of them to be released after accuser changed her story.

Two of the suspects taken into custody in Cyprus

The seven Israeli teenagers arrested in Cyprus following accusations of gang rape will be allowed to return to Israel after the alleged victim changed her story and admitted she had not been raped, Galei Tzahal reported Sunday morning.

Attorney Nir Jeslovich, who represents a number of the youths suspected of rape in Ayia Napa and released today, said in an interview with Galei Tzahal. "This affair is behind us, and the version of the British tourist was found to be inconsistent with the evidence."

Last Thursday, five of the 12 boys suspected of raping a British tourist in Ayia Napa, Cyprus, were released after DNA testing showed they were not tied to the scene of the alleged sexual assault.

The young woman claimed that she was attacked in a hotel room by a number of drunken Israeli teens she had met earlier. Several of the teens sexually assaulted her, she claims, while others looked on.

Twelve Israeli teens, ranging in age from 15 to 19, were arrested in the case.

Three of the suspects admitted to having had relations with the woman, but insisted the encounters were consensual.

Others, however, denied taking part in the alleged sexual assaults or even being present in the hotel room at the time.