Transfer of embassies to Jerusalem to be 'national priority'

The government will soon approve a draft resolution defining the transfer of embassies to Jerusalem as "a primary national and diplomatic priority,' Yisrael Hayom reported Sunday morning.

In order to achieve this goal, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs formulated a package of measures and incentives that will encourage countries to do so. The package will have a budget of NIS 50 million for the purpose of meeting the demands of other countries to move their embassies.

Recently, it became clear that there are countries that agree in principle to open an embassy in Jerusalem but ask Israel for reciprocal gestures.

For example, Honduras and El Salvador agreed to open an embassy in Jerusalem but demanded the opening of a full Israeli embassy in their capitals in return - a move that did not happen.

Other countries sought development and economic assistance, assistance in improving relations with the United States, and even for Israel to participate in the economic costs involved in moving their embassy to Jerusalem. In these cases there was almost no Israeli response, which delayed the opening of new embassies.