PLO committee on halting cooperation with Israel to convene

Committee tasked with implementation of Abbas decision to stop cooperation with Israel to meet on Sunday.

Ahmad Majdalani, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Executive Committee, on Saturday said that the committee tasked with implementation of the leadership's decision to pull out of all agreements signed with Israel will meet by Sunday.

Speaking with the Voice of Palestine radio station, Majdalani siaid that the committee will be asked to place clear mechanisms under a specific timeline for the implementation of the leadership's decision.

He added that the committee is composed of high-ranking officials of the PLO's Executive Committee, the Fatah's Central Committee and the Palestinian Authority cabinet.

PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas announced on Thursday that the PA would stop implementing its agreements with Israel.

Abbas said that the PA would not agree to have dictates imposed on them and to establish a reality on the ground by means of force, especially in Jerusalem.

"The Israeli moves are illegal and void," he said.

Despite the announcement, however, analysts were quick to question whether Abbas seriously intended to deliver on the threat, which has been made several times in the past.