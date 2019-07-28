Bennett to meet Rabbi Peretz on Sunday

New Right, United Right, leaders to meet Sunday for last-ditch effort at unity talks.

The New Right party's Naftali Bennett will meet United Right Chairman Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz on Sunday to discuss a possible merger.

According to News 2, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will also meet Rabbi Peretz on Sunday, in order to help advance the negotiations.

The New Right is demanding four of the top nine Knesset slots in the joint list, but the United Right insists on offering them only three.

In addition, polls show that a joint list headed by former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, who currently chairs the New Right, would bring up to 16 Knesset seats. However, Rabbi Peretz has insisted on leading any right-wing technical bloc, and sources close to him have warned that if he cannot lead the list, he will not sit in it.

If the two parties manage to come to an agreement, they will then consider whether to add Moshe Feiglin's Zehut party and the Otzma Yehudit party to the joint list. If talks fail, the New Right is expected to run together with Zehut.