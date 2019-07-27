Meretz leader: I won't commit to recommending Benny Gantz

Meretz chairman Horowitz urges public not to try to foretell future, says he's working on merger with Labor.

Meretz Chairman Nitzan Horowitz, who heads the united "Democratic Camp" list, told Kan that he will not commit to recommending Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz for prime minister.

"Our approach is to put aside the arguments," Horowitz said. "Let's see who will be the leading prime minister. I suggest everyone not try to foretell and foresee what will happen in the elections, because usually everyone falls and breaks their noses. I'm not working according to what we assume will happen. Why? Because no one can know what will happen, not even the best analyst."

Regarding the question of whether the joint Meretz-Democratic Israel list would further merge with Israel's Labor party, Horowitz said: "We're already on that path. And we're already working within the campaign, we're submitting the lists in another few days. I think the direction is clear."

As part of the merger agreement, the parties committed not to joining a coalition with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, no matter what the election results are. In addition, they agreed that MK Stav Shaffir, who left Labor to join the Democratic Camp and currently places second on the joint list, will be able to reserve the eighth and eleventh spots for other Labor deserters.

On Friday, Kan's Mordechai Gilat said on Kan 11 that Tzipi Livni has decided not to join the Democratic Camp, even if she is offered its leadership.

Earlier this week, Labor Chairman MK Amir Peretz said there was "no chance that Labor will join with [former Prime Minister Ehud] Barak or Meretz."