Military exercise in southern Israel

On Sunday afternoon, a military exercise will begin in the city of Ashkelon and in the area adjacent to Gaza, the IDF said in a statement.

The exercise will end on Wednesday morning.

During the exercise, significant movement of security vehicles will be visible as well as combat helicopters and aircraft.

The exercise is the divisional exercise of the Gaza Division and signifies another step in the process of enhancing the IDF's preparedness for combat in Gaza.

According to the IDF, the exercise was ordered by the Chief of the General Staff, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi, upon his entry into office.

It was "preplanned as a part of the training schedule for 2019," the statement emphasized.