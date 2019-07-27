Fox News poll shows Trump lagging behind Biden

US President Donald Trump on Friday criticized Fox News following a poll it published that showed him lagging behind former Vice President Joe Biden.

The poll, conducted by the outlet in conjunction with a bipartisan team of pollsters, found that Biden is leading the pack of Democratic 2020 hopefuls and, in a head-to-head matchup with Trump, is ahead by 10 points.

In response, Trump tweeted, “@FoxNews is at it again. So different from what they used to be during the 2016 Primaries, & before - Proud Warriors! Now new Fox Polls, which have always been terrible to me (they had me losing BIG to Crooked Hillary), have me down to Sleepy Joe.”

“Even considering the fact that I have gone through a three year vicious Witch Hunt, perpetrated by the Lamestream Media in Collusion with Crooked and the Democrat Party, there can be NO WAY, with the greatest Economy in U.S. history, that I can be losing to the Sleepy One. KEEP AMERICA GREAT!”

Biden's 2020 presidential campaign, meanwhile, mocked Trump over the results of the poll.

“@realDonaldTrump, we know you love the polls. We're glad you saw the latest from Fox: Biden 49%, Trump 39. You're losing by ten. Have a nice day,” the campaign tweeted.

While it is too early to predict the results of the 2020 election, there have already been several polls indicating that Trump is trailing Biden.

While Biden urged the American public to give Trump a chance after he was elected, the two have also locked horns.

During the 2016 election campaign, Biden had harsh criticism for Trump, saying he had “no clue”. In another instance, Biden said that Trump “would’ve loved Stalin”.

