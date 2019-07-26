Teen electrocuted in pool in Gush Etzion

14-year-old in serious condition after being electrocuted while swimming in a pool.

A 14-year-old boy was electrocuted in a pool in Gush Etzion on Friday afternoon. He is listed in serious condition.

Paramedics from Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah tried to resuscitate the teen, and when his heart resumed beating, he was evacuated to the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.

Magen David Adom paramedics said, "We saw a 14-year-old boy lying wet and people told us that he was electrocuted while swimming. We immediately began advanced medical treatment that included respiration, medication, and the use of a defibrillator to provide electric shock.”

"After several minutes of strenuous CPR efforts, the boy's heart began beating again and his condition stabilized. We evacuated him to hospital while continuing the life-saving medical care," they added.

