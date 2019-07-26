Alliance negotiation talks between United Right and New Right hit a snag, as Rafi Peretz refuses to compromise on demand for 2/3 of seats.

The unity talks between the United Right and New Right parties have stalled, Arutz Sheva has been informed, with United Right chief and Education Minister Rafi Peretz refusing to compromise on his party’s demand that it control two-thirds of the seats on a joint Knesset list with the New Right.

Peretz has reiterated his demand for six of the first nine spots on the joint list, rejecting a compromise proposal offered by newly minted New Right chief, Ayelet Shaked.

On Thursday, Shaked backed down from her prior demand that the New Right and United Right split the places on a joint Knesset list 50-50, with the United Right taking an extra seat should the list win an odd number of seats.

"Unity on the Right is the order of the day; the public won't forgive those who won't allow it. We understand that, we compromised on the demand for equal division of seats on the list ('the zipper method')," Shaked said Thursday.

"The ball is now in the hands of the United Right. I call on them to accept the proposal and come together as soon as possible," she added.

Dropping the demand for a 50-50 split of seats, Shaked offered to accept just four of the top 10 spots on the joint Knesset list – a move which angered New Right activists, who noted that their party is currently polling far ahead of the United Right.

But as of Friday afternoon, with less than one week to go before the cutoff date for registering Knesset slates next Thursday, Peretz has refused to accept the compromise proposal, insisting that the United Right take six of the first nine spots.

The United Right has argued that it in fact is a joint list of two separate parties – the Jewish Home and National Union – each of which should receive an equal share with the New Right.

The New Right has countered that it is polling far ahead of not only each of the United Right’s constituent factions, but ahead of the United Right as a whole, averaging seven to eight seats in recent polls, compared to four to five seats for the United Right.

New Right officials say the United Right’s demand for two-thirds of the Knesset positions is a deal-breaker.