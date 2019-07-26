Age your photos - and compromise your privacy?

Have you used FaceApp? Made by Russian developers, members of Congress say the app could be a national security threat.

If you’ve been on Facebook or Instagram recently, chances are you've probably noticed that lots of users these days are using online applications to artificially age themselves - or at least age their photographs, showing what they would look like if they were in their 80s.

But could this seemingly harmless fad pose risks for users?

FaceApp, the application used to artificially age users' profile pictures, came under fire this week over the app’s terms of service and privacy policy.

Does the app really pose a danger to privacy - or even national security? Or is the controversy overblown?