The Jew that resists the very Land his or her soul is intertwined with is bound to ‘sink with the ship’.

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, Talks about resistance to Aliyah as depriving the very soul of its’ vital existence and prosperity by cutting off the precious oxygen of Kiddusha (Holiness) that is in The Land of Israel from the souls ‘lungs’.

Dr Minskoff discusses that this state of affairs is extremely damaging to those Jews whether or not they are aware of it.