New Right sources: 'Right-wing merger by Sunday'

A right-wing merger is expected to be finalized by Sunday following the New Right's concession of their demand for 50-50 seat division.

Sources from the New Right said on Friday that a right-winger merger will be announced on Sunday, according to Israeli media reports.

The New Right, headed by former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked and former Education Minister Naftali Bennet is expected to merge with the Union of Right-Wing Parties, currently under the leadership of Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz (Bayit Yehudi) and Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich (National Union). Zehut, under the leadership of Moshe Feiglin may join the merger as well. Currently, Otzma Yehudit is not being included in the merger, according to the sources.

Rabbi Peretz referred to the negotiations with the New Right on Twitter on Thursday. "I was pleased to hear that the New Right conceded their demand for staggering slots [with the New Right taking all odd-numbered slots and the Union of Right-Wing Parties taking the even slots] and accepted the proposal of the Jewish Home-National Union for them to accept places 4,7,10. Ayelet Shaked - let's meet already this evening to close the list."

Earlier on Thursday, New Right chairman Ayelet Shaked said that "unity on the right is what's needed now. The public will not forgive those who won't allow it - we understand that. We also compromised on the demand for staggering slots."

"The ball is now in the hands of the Union of the Right-Wing Parties. I call on them to accept the proposal and to join together as soon as possible," Shaked added.

"The matter is urgent because I intend, if this union is possible, to continue to carry out additional mergers of all the right-wing parties and to establish a type of right-wing bloc, a large republican party with a wide range of views to the right of the Likud."

In response to a question about a possible merger with Otzmat Yehudi, Shaked said, "I see Otzma as part of the broad [right-wing] union and also Zehut. My goal is to establish a large bloc of the entire ideological right."

Regarding the left-wing merger, Shaked said, "As I said, I do not intervene in how the left divides its votes. The mergers on the left are only their business. They will do what they think is right for them. Our goal in the right is that no vote will be lost and to succeed in establishing a government with at least 61 mandates."