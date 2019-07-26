French city official draws criticism over swastika cake

Djamel Boumaaz, fined for making a Nazi salute in city council session, posted a pic of the cake on FB. 'It was a 'gift from my SS friend.'

French city official, Montpelier councillor Djamel Boumaaz celebrated his 40th birthday with a cake decorated with a swastika drawn with black icing, the Simon Wiesenthal Center reported on Thursday.

"Is this to be the fate of French Jewry trapped between Neo-Nazis and Far-Right Extremists?" the Simon Wisenthal Center wrote on its Twitter account.

Boumaaz posted a picture of the birthday cake on his Facebook account, saying. "I spent a beautiful day with my family, music, food in the home of my SS friend, then my birthday cake arrived, a gift from my SS friend.” The post has since been removed.

The Simon Weisenthal Center reported that Boumaaz was fined in the past for performing many quenelles, inverted Nazi salutes, which are illegal in France. He performed a salute during a session of the Montpellier Municipality Council.

The Center sent a letter to the European Coalition of Cities Against Racism (ECCAR), appealing them "to condemn Boumaaz and to urge the Mayor of Montpellier to take measures to remove him from his municipal functions." adding "as your official partner, we propose that ECCAR compile and maintain a watch list of notorious racist bigots, who hold municipal standing and platforms."

In 2016, Boumaaz, a former member of France's far-right National Front party, was investigated for writing that his Twitter account was "forbidden to dogs and Jews" and for tweets denying or scoffing at the Holocaust. Later, he posted a picture of corpses, captioned “OK, let’s make up besides I have a heap of Jewish friends."

Boumaaz, who is Muslim, quit the National Front in 2015, claiming that party Marine Le Pen was anti-Muslim.