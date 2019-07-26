Demonstration against MK Benny Gantz's visit to Bnei Brak

Hundreds of residents demonstrated against the visit of the Blue and White chairman. 'The haredi community only supports Netanyahu.'

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered Thursday evening at the entrance to the Vizhnitz bakery in Bnei Brak, shouting slogans against the left and waving signs of support for Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

The demonstration was due to the visit of Blue and White chairman MK Benny Gantz in Bnei Brak, who was scheduled for a visit to the area to meet with the haredi public. Gantz was to have been accompanied by Knesset members Yoaz Hendel and Yizhar Shai.

Yaakov Weider, chairman of the Likud party in Bnei Brak and organizer of the demonstration, said that "the residents of Bnei Brak and the entire haredi community only support Netanyahu as prime minister."

"We came to make it clear to Gantz and Lapid, who support a state of all its citizens and the obliteration of Jewish tradition - you have nothing to look for in Bnei Brak," Weider added.

Gantz ultimately gave up on the visit and decided not to appear at the area near the bakery. However, he toured other places in Bnei Brak and talked with residents about various social issues.

Ganz told those present that we should as a society should fight for what unifies us and shouldn't search for what divides us. "That's exactly what I will do after I'm elected," Gantz said.