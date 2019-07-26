Senior PA official: There will be another confrontation soon

Official in charge of Gaza border protests warns Israel against firing at the demonstrators.

Khaled al-Batsh, head of the Supreme Committee of the Return Marches, on Thursday warned Israel against firing at the Palestinian Arab demonstrators along the Gaza border.

Batsh, a senior member of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, warned that the continued sniper fire could lead to another military confrontation between Israel and the organizations in the Gaza Strip.

"At a time when we are working to obtain protection for our right to return and to break the unjust siege through popular and peaceful processions, the occupation continues to provide instructions for sniper fire without condemnation or opposition from the hypocritical international community,” he said.

Batsh also said that the Palestinians place responsibility on the "occupation" for the ramifications of this policy, including the possible response by the Palestinian “resistance organizations”, which he said "will not be silent for long over these crimes."

He called on Egypt to pressure Israel to cease its policy of firing at the demonstrators as it sponsors the ceasefire agreement from 2014 and is currently engaged in talks to end the siege.

The weekly “March of the Return” border riots have been going on every Friday since March 30, 2018.

During these riots, Gazans throw rocks and explosive devices at the border fence and at security forces who are stationed nearby.

IDF troops respond with riot dispersal means and, in a few instances, open fire at suspects who try to sabotage the fence and break through it.